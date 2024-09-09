Praevar, a manufacturer of intelligent outdoor displays and kiosks, announced a partnership with BrightSign, the provider of the most advanced, capable, and trusted digital media players and operating system. The collaboration will put BrightSign’s powerful technology inside outdoor and semi-outdoor digital signage and digital out-of-home (OOH) displays. This solution is a direct response to customer demand for a flexible, turnkey option to support smaller businesses and venues.

Since 2016, Praevar has designed and manufactured ultra-reliable indoor and outdoor displays for many of the world’s top OOH media companies. Now, Praevar has reached an exciting milestone. The company will combine its commercial-grade displays with the power of BrightSign’s System-on-a-Chip (SoC) solution, BrightSign Built-In. This will transform Praevar’s high-brightness Placard and Podium series displays into all-in-one visual messaging and marketing solutions that users can easily deploy and manage.

“Many smaller retail operators order large displays in enclosures for store advertising, but when they unbox and power them on, the screen shows a technical message about the operating system. Without digital signage experience, these retailers don’t know what to do next,” said Ralph Idems, CEO of Toronto-based Praevar Corporation. “Our collaboration with BrightSign solves this challenge by giving them a ready-to-go solution that’s easy to learn and operate. Powered by BrightSignOS™, the solution is reliable and secure, providing a dependable platform to drive sales traffic and improve shopper experiences.”

The solution meets the growing demand for smart commercial displays with built-in media playback, storage, and management capabilities. It also empowers retailers to extend marketing reach outside the physical limits of brick-and-mortar stores to windowfronts, sidewalks, concourses, and plazas of retail and mixed-use environments.

BrightSign’s SoC solution integrates into small- and large-format displays. It offers the stellar video quality and signage power that characterize the company’s signature purple standalone media players.

“Demand for our BrightSign Built-In platform is strong, which is a testament to industries looking for more reliable, secure ways to display important content,” said Misty Chalk, Vice President, Sales (Americas) at BrightSign. “Like our partners at Praevar, we see a growing need for larger, flexible screens with integrated digital signage capabilities that empower retailers to give consumers the information they need, whether indoors or outdoors.”

Praevar’s BrightSign integration extends to wall or floor-mounted Placard units and free-standing Podium display totems up to 75 inches, with brightness ratings as high as 3,000 nits, 4K resolution and support for high-end P-Cap touch. The units are direct air-cooled, come with impact resistant glass faces, and are IP56 rated for weather protection.