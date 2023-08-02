Prashant Budhale Joins Modern Restaurant Concepts as CTO

Modern Restaurant Concepts, a leading fast-casual restaurant platform comprised of the QDOBA and Modern Market Eatery brands, announced that Prashant Budhale has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Budhale brings more than 28 years of experience in technology leadership to MRC, and as CTO, will lead all technology across MRC brands.

“We are excited for Prashant to join the MRC team,” says John Cywinski, CEO of Modern Restaurant Concepts. “I view technology as a foundational enabler of all that we do in the restaurant business, from a guest, team member, and corporate enterprise perspective. Prashant will lead our strategy to drive technology as a powerful brand differentiator, and he will be a terrific collaborator with our existing leadership team as well as our franchise partners moving forward.”

“I'm excited about QDOBA's history of strong same store sales growth, potential for net unit growth, and the ability for technology to make a positive impact to both guest and team member experiences,” Budhale adds. “I'm also very encouraged by John's vision and Butterfly Equity’s commitment to the growth of brands within MRC portfolio.”

Prior to joining Modern Restaurant Concepts, Budhale served as Head of Technology for SONIC Drive-In, part of the Inspire Brands portfolio. At SONIC, he was responsible for the vision, development, and implementation of all technology initiatives across the 3,550 unit, $6B brand. Prior to SONIC, Prashant was Senior Director for Pizza Hut, part of YUM! Brands, where he led retail technology. Earlier in his career, Prashant worked as a software development consultant with IBM, Allstate, Oracle, Capgemini, and Fujitsu America.