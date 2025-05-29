PreciTaste, a leader in Vision AI for foodservices, is bringing its innovation for the baking and cooking industry to North America through its partner Convotherm’s launch of the new Convotherm mini pro – the most advanced compact combi oven on the market.

Debuting at the National Restaurant Association Show on May 17, the Convotherm mini pro is the first compact combi oven to offer AI-powered Optical Cooking, powered by PreciTaste – redefining what’s possible in small-format kitchens.

PreciTaste’s proprietary Optical Cooking technology allows the mini pro to automatically recognize the food placed inside and launch the correct cooking program with no manual input. This automation helps operators reduce training time, maintain consistency, and operate with fewer errors. It can save up to 60 minutes of labor daily, lower energy usage by 28%, and reduce food waste by 17% – all in a 19.6” footprint.

“With the Convotherm mini pro, we’ve created a combi oven that directly addresses today’s toughest kitchen challenges—tight space, staff shortages, and rising energy costs,” said Claus Pedersen, Managing Director of Convotherm. “It’s the smallest and smartest GN combi oven ever: easy to use, highly efficient, fast, powerful, and environmentally responsible.”

Ingo Stork, founder and CEO of PreciTaste, echoes Perdersen’s sentiment, “By embedding our intelligence directly into the Convotherm mini pro, we’re giving operators hands-free automation that delivers real business value—less training, less waste, and more consistency. This is the future of smart baking and cooking, built right into the equipment.”

With the Convotherm mini pro, operators get more than a high-performance oven—they get built-in AI that reduces labor pressure, ensures consistency, and adapts to the needs of busy, space-limited kitchens.