Pressed Adding New Non-Dairy Nut Milks to Menu

Pressed, a leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based treat brand, is bringing three blended non-dairy global nut milks to their menu beginning on Monday, April 18.

New Non-Dairy Nut Milks:

Morir Soñando: Tasting like an orange creamsicle, this drink is uniquely-Dominican and includes a delicious blend of orange, coconut cream, cashews and carrot along with a dash of cinnamon & sea salt. This blend is a perfect dinner drink or mid-afternoon snack.

Horchata Azul: Topping the list of favorite Mexican drinks, this milk is a delicious base of coconut cream instead of milk and a boost of spirulina. This is one of the original plant-based milks and is served chilled, typically as a sweet snack after lunch.

Saffron Badam: A traditional Indian beverage which includes a warming blend of almond & walnuts along with spices like curry powder, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cardamom and saffron extract. This blend makes a great afternoon snack or warmed up before bed.

These delicious blends are based on some of the most popular drinks from around the world! Infused with the flavors of Mexico, India and the Dominican Republic and made with only wholesome ingredients, the global non-dairy nut milks deliver an international experience for the senses.

Perfect for in-between meals or as part of your evening routine, they are thoughtfully crafted using nutrient-rich ingredients while still maintaining the integrity and flavors of these traditional recipes. Each blend contains a mix of protein, fats & fiber to help power you through the day.

All consumers can enjoy any 3 Nut Milks for $15 April 18-30 and VIP members can get one of each flavor for $2 from April 18-30