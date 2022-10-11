Pressed Deploys Interface Systems in 100-Plus Stores

Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that Pressed, a leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats brand, has deployed Interface’s managed services in over 100 stores nationwide, resulting in a 50% reduction in fixed costs in all stores after consolidating multiple services.

Pressed chose to implement Interface’s suite of managed IT services to improve network reliability, increase security, and build a system to gather multi-dimensional store performance data to enhance customer experience.

Transforming Pressed’s IT infrastructure

Pressed had a plethora of network vendors and the IT operations were complex due to non-standard network hardware and maintenance which impacted sales and employee productivity at the stores. Interface consolidated Pressed IT operations and rolled out a comprehensive network and voice solutions across all locations. The solution included a tamper-proof, PCI-compliant network cabinet with built-in router, firewall, Wi-Fi access points, wireless WAN failover, SD-WAN, and VoIP router. The solution has drastically simplified network operations as all Pressed stores now have the same network hardware, all of which are remotely monitored and maintained by Interface.

Easier PCI Compliance

Pressed was also looking for a way to bolster its security posture and reduce the effort needed to stay compliant with regulatory standards such as the Payment Cards Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). “Before Interface, staying PCI compliant was challenging as we had too many systems and inconsistent security practices. With Interface, our data security posture is definitely much better, and we are fully PCI compliant,” says Blaine LaBron, VP Digital Commerce & Technology at Pressed.

Improving security

Interface installed a cloud-based video management system (VMS), video analytics and video verified alarms at Pressed stores.

The VMS enables store managers and corporate staff to keep an eye on the stores from their mobile device. They can also easily review, search video recordings, and securely share them with co-workers or law enforcement for incident investigations.

Interface upgraded legacy alarm systems and took over ongoing alarm monitoring for all Pressed locations. The upgrade included video verification of alarm events enabled by integrating security cameras with intrusion detection devices to cut down false alarm penalties. Any time an alarm goes off during non-business hours, Interface monitoring centers can verify its validity and dispatch authorities if needed.

Video analytics to improve store operations

Leveraging the data from the security cameras, Interface implemented a video analytics solution designed to gather critical store operation insights such as customer traffic, ordering and service times, staging requirements, the effectiveness of online marketing campaigns in driving customer traffic, and conversion rates.

“Pressed is a growing company. To scale 40+ stores a year, we needed a partner who can facilitate our growth. By bundling managed services across all facets of store operations, Interface offers us predictable monthly costs and service levels. Most importantly, Interface has helped us discover valuable business insights to improve our operations and delight our customers,” says LaBron.