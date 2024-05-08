Pressed Juicery, a pioneer in cold-pressed juices and wellness offerings, is proud to announce its choice of NCR Voyix , a global leader in digital commerce solutions, to enhance guest experience through innovative technology. By adopting the premier platform-based Point of Sale (POS) solution, Aloha Cloud by NCR Voyix, Pressed Juicery is set to redefine convenience, speed, and personalization in guest service.

Aloha Cloud by NCR Voyix is more than just a POS; it’s a comprehensive solution that integrates an easy-to-use interface with robust consumer loyalty and marketing tools, all-in-one reporting, and next-day payment processing, streamlining operations and elevating the guest experience.

Janet Puliafico, senior director retail operations at Pressed Juicery, emphasizes the strategic impact of this partnership, “The suite of cloud solutions from NCR Voyix is a game-changer for us, blending physical and digital interactions seamlessly. This move not only modernizes our tech infrastructure but also equips us to meet our guests’ evolving needs with efficiency and ease.”

NCR Voyix empowers Pressed Juicery with a versatile platform, unifying its brick-and-mortar outlets with its e-commerce channels. This integrated approach ensures comprehensive insights across the business, enhancing decision-making capabilities and minimizing discrepancies in loyalty engagement, consumer interactions and inventory management.

Benny Tadele, executive vice president and president of Restaurants at NCR Voyix, outlines the critical focus of this solution, “As Pressed Juicery scales, it’s crucial to have a technology partner that grows with them. Our unified commerce platform ensures that Pressed Juicery stays ahead of market trends, offering the smart technology and operational efficiency required to adapt to the rapidly changing dining landscape.”

The partnership enables Pressed Juicery to centralize data for a panoramic view of sales, guest preferences and operational metrics. This consolidation facilitates a tailored guest journey, enhancing the brand’s ability to offer unique, memorable experiences that resonate on a personal level.

Puliafico reflects on the strategic value to their business, “Our loyal and VIP guests are our bedrock. Enhancing their experience and ensuring consistent, error-free interactions across all channels isn’t just a goal—it’s our promise. Thanks to NCR Voyix, we’re delivering on that promise, every day.”