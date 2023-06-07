Pressed Juicery Appoints Justin Nedelman New CEO

Pressed Juicery, a leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand, announced the appointment of innovative restaurateur and visionary entrepreneur, Justin Nedelman, as the company’s new CEO. Nedelman will lead the charge of the company’s evolution and drive its next phase of growth – focusing on product innovation, retail expansion and in-store guest experience.

Nedelman notably launched his career in retail real estate, and parlayed his unprecedented success into the world of hospitality with his prior roles as Chief Real Estate Officer of FAT Brands Inc., a global franchising company, and CEO and Co-Founder of Eureka! Restaurant Group, an experience driven multi-state chain restaurant group focused on local ingredient sourcing and a scratch kitchen, 100% American small batch craft beverages and hyper localism community marketing. Utilizing his hospitality-driven mindset and guest-first approach, Nedelman will bring a revitalized retail strategy focused on in-store experience ranging from guest service to retail design as well as a new product roadmap catalyzing guest acquisition while appealing to brand loyalists, wellness enthusiasts and the curious

“As a lifelong wellness and fitness enthusiast who begins each morning at 5 am with a green juice, a black coffee and long run, I’ve been following Pressed’s trajectory from the very beginning,” says Nedelman. “I’ve witnessed the brand’s evolution to date and am excited to lead the plant-based wellness revolution with Pressed. With 112 locations nationwide and a burgeoning wholesale business, Pressed is on the precipice of major expansion as an omnichannel brand.”

Prior to joining Pressed, Justin served as CEO of the award-winning and influential Eureka! Restaurant Group, impressively leading a team of 1,800 across six different states and delivering over $100 million in run rate sales. He ascended as a national leader in franchising through his role as Chief Real Estate Officer for FAT Brands Inc. where he oversaw 2,300 restaurants boasting 17 brands, including Food Court, QSR, Casual Dining, and Polished Casual Dining.

“Justin possesses an unparalleled track record in scaling dynamic food and beverage brands that connect with consumers on a national stage,” says Hayden Slater, Co-Founder of Pressed Juicery. “We are thrilled to have him onboard as our new CEO and see his appointment as a critical element of Pressed’s next chapter as an omnichannel wellness lifestyle brand.”

The company was founded in 2010 by three friends united by the shared belief that quality whole nutrition sourced from nature is the cornerstone of health and wellness. Today, the Pressed brand has evolved its mission to pave the way for making real, healthy food accessible for everyone. The brand’s plant-based menu includes cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, dairy-free soft serve, smoothies, smoothie bowls, snacks, and supplements.

Pressed Juicery is slated to launch new product offerings and brick-and-mortar locations with additional availability at over 3,000 retailers including Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Target.