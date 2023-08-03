Pressed Juicery to Open First Florida-Based Shop

Pressed Juicery is taking its talents to South Florida! The brand will open its first-ever Sunshine State brick-and-mortar location right here in Boca Raton after over a decade of dominating the wellness scene in markets like New York City and Los Angeles.

Opening its doors Wednesday, August 23rd at the Town Center at Boca Raton (6000 Glades Road, #1177A), Pressed Juicery will serve Floridians over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, health-boosting shots, as well as their revolutionary plant-based soft serve, Freeze, made from only fruits, nuts and vegetables. All Pressed Juices are certified Kosher and all products are Gluten Free and Dairy Free.

For background, Pressed Juicery was founded in 2010 by three friends united by the shared belief that quality whole nutrition sourced from nature is the cornerstone of health and wellness. Today, the Pressed brand has evolved its mission to pave the way for making real, healthy food accessible for everyone by opening over 100 retail stores.