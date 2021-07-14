Pressed Juicery Rebrands as 'Pressed,' Plots Future Growth

For more than a decade, Pressed Juicery has been a leader in providing cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats to consumers across the country. As the innovative brand looks forward, it blazes a new path with an invigorated focus on plant-based products, customer experience and community connections. Now known simply as Pressed, this refresh reflects the brand’s uncomplicated approach to products and its mission to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real, healthy food accessible to everyone.

Expanded product offerings, updated in-store aesthetics, and increased membership rewards are just a few of the tangible ways consumers will experience the new Pressed, along with an evolved brand look and feel that more closely matches core customer values of healthy eating, healthy living and healthy community.

“While Pressed is evolving, our purpose remains the same: we want to be a partner for good — good nutrition that fuels our consumers’ and community’s best, most vibrant lives,” says Michelle Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited for new and existing fans to join us in-store to see all of these simplified and modern changes the brand is making while continuing to offer a plant-based haven that makes healthy living even more attainable.”

Changes for Pressed guests include:

Product Offerings: The plant-based menu will now include new wellness shot offerings, plant-based soft serve, smoothies and smoothie bowls. Each item on the menu is crafted using seasonal produce. Pressed avoids added sugars and preservatives. The new offerings will be rolling out throughout the year.

Membership Perks: An updated, simplified rewards program: For committing to spend just $10 a month with Pressed, members enjoy VIP Pricing, earn points toward additional beverages and treats and gain access to exclusive members-only promotions.

In-store Experience and Brand Redesign: The new elements of the brand’s refresh emphasize a modern, clean aesthetic highlighting its plant-forward mission, without sacrificing the comfort and familiarity long-time fans have come to expect. Pressed will roll out this update in all new locations, and revamp existing 90-plus locations over the next 12-18 months.

Guests will begin to see the new Pressed starting today across social and digital platforms, as well as in select stores. To celebrate the refresh, Pressed Members can purchase one (1) item from each menu category for $2.

Pressed is also deepening its roots in the community, giving back across markets that have welcomed and supported the brand for the past ten years, and those new ones they are entering for the first time. Throughout 2021, the brand will support community gardens and area green spaces through charitable donations and volunteer events, creating lasting partnerships that encourage healthy living in and around Pressed locations. Pressed will launch this new initiative with a community event tied to the opening of its new Chino Hills, CA location. Throughout the rest of the year, we’ll also be bringing this experience and community garden support to other U.S. locations including New York City, Boston and Dallas.