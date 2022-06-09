Pressed Now Available on Instacart

Pressed products are now more accessible than ever in four areas across the country with the help of Instacart.

Pressed, a leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based snacks brand, has started a pilot program with Instacart, the leading retail enablement company in North America, to deliver beloved Pressed favorites, including cold-pressed juices, smoothies, functional shots, cleanses, and a selection of plant-based snacks to Pressed customers in as fast as an hour. Pressed delivery via Instacart is currently available in Southern California, as well as Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas, with plans to expand in the coming months.

Food accessibly is at the core of Pressed’s mission. According to Pressed CEO, Pawan Kalra, “Pressed is dedicated to making healthy food accessible to everyone and our partnership with Instacart further enables us to meet our customers where we are. We’re expanding our suite of delivery solutions to make our nutritious, plant-based offerings more accessible than ever.”

Customers can now shop from Pressed for delivery in as fast as an hour. Visit www.instacart.com/store/pressed or by downloading the Instacart app to find your local Pressed location.