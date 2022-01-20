Pressed Partners with Black Artists to Raise Awareness on Food Accessibility

This Black History Month, Pressed is raising food accessibility awareness with the help of three Black female artists who are passionate about increasing food accessibility within their communities. Working to benefit local community fridge programs, Pressed is unveiling three limited-edition labels and tote bags designed by the artists. Each label showcases the vibrancy of the artists’ experiences while furthering Pressed’s mission to provide food accessibility across the country.

These limited-edition labels will be featured on three of Pressed’s most popular juices: Greens 3, Citrus 2, and the Strawberry Orange Mango Smoothie. A portion of sales of each bottle sold will be donated to fund up to 60 fridges across the nation through an organization called Freedge, an international mutual-aid organization with a mission to reduce food insecurity and food waste.

More on the local artists:

Jourdan Ash (New York City Creative) – Ash is a Harlem native and multifaceted creative that celebrates her passions and community through art. She has been able to help her community through volunteering and curating events that help support her local community fridges.

Roma Osowo (Dallas-Fort Worth Artist) – Osowo is a color-loving abstract artist who creates vibrant and joy-filled art. Throughout her career, Osowo has taken pride in giving back to causes near and dear to her, which includes supporting food accessibility locally by donating items to local food banks on a monthly basis.

Uma Leoni (Los Angeles Artist) – Leoni is a self-taught artist that enjoys painting abstract faces that encourage a sense of familiarity. Since graduating college, Leoni has donated to local organizations started by her peers that support food accessibility in their communities.

“At Pressed, we believe everyone deserves to have access to the best of what nature has to offer, which is why we’re dedicated to raising awareness around food accessibility by partnering with other community leaders who share the same mission,” says Michelle Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer. “Each of these inspiring artists have brought our food accessibility mission to life by supporting community fridge programs, like Freedge, through their artwork and dedication to the local communities they live in.”

All three artists will also be appearing at select Pressed locations in NYC, LA and Dallas-Fort Worth throughout February to celebrate their work and continue to raise awareness around food accessibility. Fans can get their limited-edition tote signed by the artist and stock up on the one-of-a-kind labeled juices. Keep an eye on the Pressed social pages to learn more about these upcoming events.

The limited-edition labels and totes will be available for purchase in-store and online through the Pressed app beginning on February 1.