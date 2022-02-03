Pressed Rolls Out No-Fee Subscription Model

The start of the New Year means everyone is looking for small ways they can incorporate healthy alternatives into their everyday routine. Pressed, a leader in providing cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats across the country, knows the struggle with incorporating these small steps into your daily routine so that’s why they’re making it even easier and more affordable for their fans to stick to their new routines.

Pressed is rolling out a no-fee subscription-based model for VIP members that is affordable, accessible, and delicious. Here’s how it works: