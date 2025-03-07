Presto Phoenix, Inc., a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for the quick-service restaurant industry, announced an expanded partnership with Galardi Group, the parent company of Wienerschnitzel, to deploy its cutting-edge Voice AI ordering technology across the quick-service restaurant chain’s drive-thru locations.

The Galardi Group now has 35 locations operating with Presto’s Voice AI in the drive-thru. The company has already enrolled over 50 locations, with rapid 2025 expansion plans for Wienerschnitzel’s nationwide network of over 350 corporate and franchise drive-thru locations.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with the Galardi Group and bring Presto Voice™ to Wienerschnitzel locations across the country,” said Gee Lefevre, CEO of Presto. “Our AI-driven solution has significantly improved upsell and labor optimization while helping the staff focus on providing exceptional service and food quality.”

“We are delighted to be an early adopter of AI with Presto and have conviction in the ROI we see across upsell revenue, labor cost, and the consistency of the customer experience,” said Rusty Bills, Chief Operating Officer of Galardi Group. “It is time to scale our partnership toward a fully AI-enabled system, which we believe will greatly contribute to the success of our franchisees. The QSR space is rapidly moving in the technology space, and we are happy to partner with Presto to help us navigate this current way of doing business.”

Presto Voice is an industry-leading Voice AI product that automates drive-thru order-taking, in the process becoming a virtual employee, helping staff avoid excessive multi-tasking and driving higher order accuracy and superior customer service. A Presto Voice upsell test with Wienerschnitzel’s all-beef hotdog yielded a 5% average increase in total sales when Presto Voice consistently upsold the all-beef hotdog.

“Ours is a story of great American entrepreneurship and growth that started with a single hot dog stand in 1961. As we expand our business over the next decade, we believe our early adoption of AI will help enable this same culture of being forward-thinking and results-oriented,” said JR Galardi, CEO of Galardi Group.

Presto pioneered LLM-driven drive-thru Voice AI, which gets increasingly intelligent every day. With over 15 years of enterprise restaurant experience to scale rollouts nationwide and a customer-centric model that emphasizes corporate and franchisee relationships, Presto has become the best-positioned Voice AI partner for the drive-thru QSR industry.