Presto Phoenix, Inc., a leading provider of drive-thru Voice AI for the quick-service restaurant industry, announced the launch of its phone ordering business unit.

“Adding AI-native phone ordering is exciting as it will allow us to offer a broader spectrum of Voice AI solutions to our customers,” said Gee Lefevre, CEO of Presto. “Given our deep enterprise restaurant experience, our customers are asking us to be their one-stop shop for Voice AI. Phone ordering, while much simpler than drive-thru Voice AI, adds tangible value to them.”

“Presto has always had a vision of being the AI partner of choice, for connected, end-to-end automation in the restaurant industry – and it requires industry focus,” added Krishna K. Gupta, co-founder and Chairman of Presto. “In addition to our core drive-thru Voice AI product, we have, at various points, worked on or evaluated computer vision, kiosks, phone ordering, and robots – all purely in the restaurant vertical. No other company has this depth of knowledge and experience.”

“Every American industry will witness end-to-end, connected automation, and restaurants are no different,” said Gupta. “We want to build AI to SAY, SEE, and DO in a unified and magical manner to enable restaurant groups and their employees to take maximal advantage of the AI revolution. Voice AI is the first, critical key to unlocking this vision.”

