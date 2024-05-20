Presto Automation Inc., one of the largest AI and automation technology providers to the restaurant industry, announced the pilot program of its Presto Voice Spanish Voice AI ordering feature.

Presto Voice’s new AI feature will allow drive-thru customers to easily place orders in Spanish with the ability to effortlessly transition between English and Spanish when necessary.

“We understand the importance of providing a seamless and inclusive experience for all restaurant guests and are excited to enhance Presto Voice’s capabilities to address this important demographic,” says Gee Lefevre, interim CEO of Presto. “This development will not only enable Presto to serve more customers in the U.S. but also opens up possibilities to expand internationally. Indeed, this advance demonstrates our abilities to add any language and we are keen to grow these capabilities in due time.”

The new Presto Voice Spanish feature is currently being successfully piloted at a location in Southern California, with plans for a broader rollout following additional on-site testing.

“We are committed to bringing Spanish language ordering to market as quickly as possible,” adds Lefevre. “Many of our customers operate in areas with diverse demographics, and this feature will allow them to serve their Spanish-speaking guests better, providing a more personalized and efficient drive-thru experience.”

The Spanish-language ordering feature used in the pilot program is the latest addition to Presto Voice, which is designed to streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth for restaurants.