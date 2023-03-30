Presto Promotes Dan Mosher to President and Xavier Casanova to COO

Presto Automation Inc., one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, announced the promotion of Dan Mosher to president and Xavier Casanova to chief operating officer, effective immediately.

“Dan and Xavier have been key leaders at Presto and were instrumental in successfully developing and implementing Presto Voice, the industry’s most advanced drive-thru AI voice ordering platform,” says Presto Chairman and Interim CEO Krishna Gupta. He continues, “I am delighted to partner with these two and the rest of our exceptional management team as we continue to execute on our product roadmap for our customers,” said Gupta.

Mosher has served as the company’s chief revenue officer since he joined Presto in March 2021. He has overseen the industry’s largest drive-thru rollout of voice AI technology at Del Taco and Checkers. He will continue to focus on the customer-facing and commercial sides of Presto’s business and work with Gupta to implement the company’s critical strategic and financial initiatives. Mosher was senior vice president & Merchant Lead at Postmates prior to joining Presto.

“I am excited to take on the role of president during this inflection point in the restaurant hospitality industry,” says Mosher. “Restaurant operators are making decisions now about when they are going to deploy voice recognition AI, given recent advancements. Presto’s platform is state of the art, and I look forward to leading on the company’s revenue growth and providing exceptional service.”

Casanova will head operations for Presto and continue to drive innovation and streamline operations across engineering, product management, and other support functions. Casanova has played a vital role in the successful rollout of Presto Voice and is leading the collaboration with OpenAI to drive greater innovation across Presto’s products. A Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur, Casanova founded several successful startups including Fireclick (acquired by Digital River) and Liveclicker (acquired by Campaign Monitor).

“With our deep expertise in restaurant AI and automation, we are well-positioned to support the hospitality industry as it evolves to meet changing consumer expectations,” says Casanova. “I am excited to take on this new role as chief operating officer and work closely with our amazing team to continue developing innovative solutions that empower our customers to succeed.”

Presto Voice uses advanced AI techniques, including large language models (LLM) and generative AI, to understand natural human language and offer logical responses to customer queries. A leading AI voice automation solution for restaurant drive-thrus, Presto Voice offers an average 6 percent increase in sales due to consistent upselling and up to 9 hours of labor saved per day per store. The company also offers another AI solution, Presto Vision which provides unique pieces of real-time data for drive-thru operations optimization.