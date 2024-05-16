Pret A Manger and Dallas Holdings Limited announces the opening of its first shop in Los Angeles, California, located in Westwood at 10906 Le Conte Avenue. Marking the beginning of Pret’s expansion into the Golden State, the new opening is part of a wider plan to bring a network of Pret shops to Southern California, with plans to enter Studio City, Century City, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills over the next few years.

“When we opened our first west coast shop nearly 5 years ago, there was the intention to expand into California and across Los Angeles specifically, but the pandemic delayed those plans,” says Jorrie Bruffett, President, Pret A Manger North America. “We remain confident in this market, and we are excited to bring our delicious food and drinks to even more Angelenos. We have a great partner in Dallas Holdings, and they will undoubtedly offer the joyful experience customers have come to expect from Pret.”

Pret first opened in London in 1986 as pioneers for freshly made, grab-and-go food and has since expanded globally to North America, Europe, and Asia. The Westwood shop will offer a wide range of delicious and freshly made sandwiches, baguettes, salads and soup recipes that have been expertly crafted with every type of diner in mind. Popular options like the Spicy Chicken Caesar Wrap and Rainbow Veggie Sandwich and a selection of freshly baked goods including Pret’s best-selling croissants and cookies that perfectly compliment their organic coffee make up the menus for Pret’s first two shops in Los Angeles. The menu also includes plenty of clearly marked vegan and vegetarian meal and snack options, making it the perfect option for wellness conscious Angelenos.

Pret’s coffee is always organic and 100% arabica and is served alongside Pret’s range of organic teas, espresso-based drinks, iced teas & lemonades, all expertly crafted by Pret’s brilliant Baristas. Plant-based milks are available at no extra charge and customers can receive a 50-cent discount when they bring a reusable mug for their drink.

“Following great success operating Pret shops across the UK and in New York City, we are excited to bring our quality service to the West Coast,” says Shane K Thakrar, Co-Founder Dallas Holdings Limited. “As we enter Southern California, we know we can continue to make a difference at a local and global scale, continuing to donate unsold food to a variety of food rescue partners, including Rescuing Leftover Cuisine in Los Angeles.”

With an equal priority and passion for delicious food and high-quality ingredients, Pret builds tasty recipes while limiting the use of single-use ingredients. This allows Pret to maximize the ingredients in the shops’ pantries and ultimately reduce food waste at each shop. With a “made today, gone today” approach, any unsold food will be donated at the end of every day Rescuing Leftover Cuisine via The Pret Foundation, helping to end homelessness, hunger, and poverty in the local community.