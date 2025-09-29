Pret A Manger has today announced the appointment of Matthew Bresnahan as Chief Marketing Officer to help drive forward the company’s growth plans and bring the brand to more people.

Matt joins from Restaurant Brands International, where he has held several senior international marketing roles spanning a 12-year career at the company. His prior positions spanned marketing competencies, from leading global brand management to building regional sales strategies for RBI’s biggest brands, Burger King and Tim Hortons. At Pret, Matt will leverage his experience in customer insights and analytics to design marketing initiatives that deepen the brand’s relationship with its customers.

As CMO, Matt will have responsibility for Pret’s global and localised marketing functions, while also overseeing product innovation, loyalty programs, customer insights, PR, and delivery channels. His appointment comes as the brand continues to expand in the UK and US, with an enhanced focus on food and coffee innovation and value for money initiatives for customers.

Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger said: “Matt brings deep expertise in building global food brands and a strong track record of driving growth through insight-led marketing. I look forward to working with him to deepen our relationship with customers and bring Pret to more people.”

Matthew Bresnahan said:“Pret is unlike any other quick service restaurant brand, with its unique combination of high-quality food and coffee and a hyper-convenient to-go format. Our UK guests already have such a strong connection with Pret; I’m hoping to take that further, creating more reasons to love the brand and introducing it to new customers around the world. I’m excited to get stuck in, bringing to bear my experience on this iconic business.”