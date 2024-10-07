Pret will be launching its fall menu on Wednesday, October 9th.

Pret’s new offering includes comforting recipes perfectly suited for the cooler weather ahead. We’ll be introducing new ingredients like BBQ Pulled Pork and Buffalo Chicken (always antibiotic free), while bringing back some fall classics like our Pumpkin Pie Latte and White Chicken Chili. This menu expansion also includes two new categories:

Melts: Three varieties of melty indulgence served on a freshly baked roll. BBQ Pulled Pork Melt, Buffalo Chicken Melt, and Roasted Mushroom & Swiss Melt



Quiches: Two vegetarian recipes perfect for breakfast or lunch. Broccoli, Cheddar & Chive Quiche and Spinach & Fontina Quiche



Pret’s fall menu will be launching across all Pret shops in NYC, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.