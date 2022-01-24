Pret A Manger Partners with Meatless Farm to Launch Meatless Meatball Wrap

Global plant-based protein company, Meatless Farm is partnering with Pret A Manger to bring some plant-based goodness to their menu with the new Meatless Meatball Wrap, available today at all participating US locations starting at 11 AM. The latest addition to Pret’s Hot lineup, the launch of the Meatless Meatball Wrap represents the first plant-based meat option featured on the Pret A Manger US menu.

Featuring Meatless Meatballs, developed exclusively for Pret A Manger by Meatless Farm, the new wrap features savory, garlic and herb infused plant-based meatballs that are sure to rival any Grandmother’s homemade recipe. Wrapped inside a 7-grain wrap with a layer of marinara sauce and red onions, and topped with red pepper and a sprinkling of crispy onions, it’s the ultimate on-the-go lunch—offering 24 grams of plant-based protein.

Perfect for vegans, flexitarians, as well as meat-lovers who just want to try something new, the Meatless Meatball Wrap expands both Meatless Farm’s and Pret A Manger’s mission to reduce their carbon footprint by making it easy for consumers to swap meat for meatless—while furthering Pret A Manger’s commitment to ensuring all guests can enjoy their menu, regardless of dietary needs or preferences.

"As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to work with Pret A Manger US to launch their first ever vegan, meat-alternative item on their Hot menu,” says Morten Toft Bech, founder of Meatless Farm. “More consumers are increasingly aware of how meat consumption impacts the planet and this partnership allows them to enjoy fresh, high quality plant-based food that tastes amazing while helping to protect not only their health, but the environment too.”

“We are excited to offer our first meat-alternative menu item for customers who are looking to enjoy more plant-based options for health reasons, animal welfare, or helping to protect our planet," says Jorrie Bruffett, President, Pret A Manger, USA. "As more consumers continue to recognize the benefits of eating plant-based foods, this delicious menu addition and partnership with Meatless Farm will make eating more of it just a bit easier."

The Meatless Meatball Wrap has become a fan-favorite recipe in the UK after a record-breaking launch this past year. Meatless Farm and Pret A Manger are looking to build on that momentum with the wrap's introduction into the US market.