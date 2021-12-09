Pret a Manger Uses Eagle Eye to Pilot Loyalty Program

Eagle Eye, the global marketing technology company, announced that Pret A Manger’s new trial loyalty scheme, Pret Perks, is powered by its Eagle Eye AIR platform.



This innovative loyalty beta programme builds upon the success of Pret’s Coffee Subscription scheme and utilises more of the features and capabilities of the AIR platform. Pret Perks is currently available to Pret Coffee Subscribers during this trial phase with aims to roll out further.



The Pret Perks scheme is the next step in Pret’s digital omnichannel transformation, allowing customers to earn a star every time they purchase in shop, or use Click & Collect. Pret Coffee Subscribers will also earn a star for every month they renew their subscription or anytime they purchase a treat or meal. After earning 10 stars, customers will be able to choose a reward from a pre-assigned category. Customers can redeem their reward in shops up to 30 days after earning it. The more customers shop at Pret, the more the reward redemptions will be tailored to their preferences.



Eagle Eye’s AIR platform manages the earning of stars and the mechanism for redeeming the stars for rewards. This is made possible by the integration between Eagle Eye’s AIR platform and Pret’s instore Oracle MICROS Simphony point of sale (POS) system.



Tim Mason, Chief Executive of Eagle Eye, says: “We are excited to be supporting the evolution of Pret A Manger’s digital journey. The success of Pret’s award-winning coffee subscription service has provided the foundation for Pret Perks and we are proud that our AIR platform is part of the programme’s digital infrastructure.”



Clare Clough, UK Managing Director of Pret A Manger says, “At Pret we know that we have loyal customers who visit us time and time again. Whether they come in each morning for their organic coffee, or regularly grab a Classic Super Club sandwich on their lunch break. For a while now, we’ve wanted to find a way to reward our customers by giving them treats that are specifically tailored to their preferences, and Pret Perks does just that. As with any new piece of technology we are currently in the testing phase and rolling this out slowly to our Pret Superfans, our Coffee Subscribers, and will be looking to take learnings on board to make the loyalty programme the best it can be.”