Pretzelmaker Announces Deal for National Lemonade Day

Pretzelmaker is adding a little zest to this year’s National Lemonade Day—$1 off any size or flavor of Pretzelmaker’s, all-natural lemonade. The limited-time deal—sure to ease the squeeze on customer’s wallets – is available for one day only—National Lemonade Day, Aug. 20.

“Longtime fans crave two signature items at Pretzelmaker—not just Pretzel Bites, but also our fresh-made lemonade,” said Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing at Pretzelmaker. “We sell well over half a million lemonades a year and take great pride in this thirst quencher, available fresh or frozen and perfect for summer. If you haven’t been in lately, now’s the perfect chance.”

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker has been rolling out fresh-baked, handcrafted pretzel products and fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade around the globe. Known for inventing Pretzel Bites, the chain is committed to the freshest products and ingredients.