Pretzelmaker, the innovator of Pretzel Bites and owned by FAT Brands Inc., announces a fiery new menu item, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pretzel Bites.

The new offering, available through July 13, follows the success of the ridiculously flavorful Cheetos Pretzel Bites, which made its debut for a limited-time on Pretzelmaker menus last summer. Made with a dusting of Cheetos’ Flamin’ Hot Dust, the new Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pretzel Bites are fresh-baked and hand-rolled daily and provide an irresistible spicy kick that can be washed down with the chain’s refreshing, all-natural Lemonade.

“We heard our fans, and we delivered—with even more heat,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing at Pretzelmaker. “Last year, our guests loved our collaboration with Cheetos, a brand that is equally committed to bringing joy to its fans as we are, so we wanted to keep the flavor party going with a slight twist, by unveiling Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pretzel Bites.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.