Pretzelmaker Celebrates 30 Years with 30 Cent Lemonade

Pretzelmaker, home of the Original Pretzel Bites, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a sweet deal, 30 cent lemonade. From February 21 through February 23, fans who purchase an order of regular Pretzel Bites in-store or online with the code 30YEARS can sip on 30 cent lemonade. Guests can go the classic route with an Original Lemonade or indulge in a fruitier option with either the Strawberry Lemonade or Raspberry Lemonade.

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker has been rolling out fresh-baked, handcrafted pretzels and fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade around the globe. Known for inventing Pretzel Bites and the Pretzel Dog, the chain is committed to the freshest products and ingredients.

“We are so grateful for the support our guests have shown us over the last 30 years and we thought it was only fitting to roll out a special thank you offer that pairs perfectly together—our salted Pretzel Bites and a fresh-squeezed lemonade,” says Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Since our inception, we have been focused on providing an unparalleled guest experience centered around product innovation. From the Original Salted Pretzel Bites to the next-level flavor combinations we offer as limited time specials, we will continue to add new twists to our menu in the years to come.”