Pretzelmaker Introduces Wildberry Lemonade and Jalapeño Ranch Dipping Sauce

Pretzelmaker, home of the Original Pretzel Bites, is introducing two tantalizing limited-time menu items this month at participating locations: Wildberry Lemonade and Jalapeño Ranch Dipping Sauce. Customers can feel the heat with the new spicy sauce now through June 19, then cool down with the latest addition to Pretzelmaker’s berry inspired lemonade lineup. The Wildberry Lemonade is available starting May 23 through September 4.

The new, refreshing Wildberry Lemonade joins Pretzelmaker’s other delicious, flavored lemonade offerings: Raspberry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. The thirst-quenching summer beverages are the perfect complement to Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked snacks, especially alongside the new Jalapeño Ranch Dipping Sauce.

“We wanted to take things up a notch this summer by adding a kick to our classic Pretzel Bites with a Jalapeño Ranch Dipping Sauce, and a refreshing new berry inspired lemonade flavor, Wildberry,” says Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. “We can’t wait to see our fans go “wild” for two new menu items that are equally as delicious, but quite opposite on the heat scale.”