Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc. and innovator of Pretzel Bites, is crossing an item off its menu bucket list. Starting Sept. 30 at participating locations, the chain is rolling out the ultimate shareable item—Bucket of Bites. Available in sweet and savory flavors, the all-new Bucket of Bites, 85 ounces in size, features mounds of Pretzel Bites served with six different sauces of the fans’ choice, including customer-favorites such as Cheddar Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Honey Mustard and Cream Cheese.

Whether tailgating, celebrating or gathering with friends, the Bucket of Bites provides a crave-able and convenient snack for all to dig into. Made from scratch every day with the freshest ingredients, Pretzelmaker’s signature Pretzel Bites served with a variety of dipping sauces are perfect for sharing and pairing with the brand’s fresh, all-natural lemonade.

“As we head into fall with football, large gatherings, and events, we wanted to create a new menu option that caters to our guests’ needs – more Pretzel Bites and more fun!” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. “Our biggest offering, Bucket of Bites, is for the biggest Pretzelmaker fans, and is sure to satisfy every craving for our fresh-baked snack.”