Pretzelmaker Offering Special Deal for National Pretzel Day

Pretzelmaker is rolling out a fresh-baked surprise for customers on National Pretzel Day. All guests will be able to take a bite out of the special day by enjoying one free surprise product from participating Pretzelmaker stores on April 26, no purchase necessary. The free surprise item applies to salted and unsalted offerings and may vary by location. The offer is valid in-store only.

“Not only are we celebrating all things pretzels, but we also want to thank our fans by giving them a free surprise product,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We thought it would be fun to add a twist to the day and are excited to celebrate the holiday with our loyal fans.”

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker has been known for its fresh-baked, handcrafted pretzels and refreshing, all-natural lemonade.