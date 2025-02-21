Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites, announces the opening of its newest location at the Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, MD. This opening is the first location to date for the brand in Maryland, underscoring the brand’s continued commitment to bringing its fresh snacks to new areas.

Known for its time-honored recipes and mouthwatering menu items, Pretzelmaker will provide families visiting the renowned indoor water park resort with delicious, on-the-go food options including scratch-made Pretzel Bites and breakfast sandwiches on pretzel rolls, along with beverage favorites such as all-natural lemonade, smoothies and specialty coffees.

“Just last year, we debuted our first location with Great Wolf Lodge and are thrilled to now have three locations open across their indoor water park resorts nationwide,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Our brand exudes joy, which aligns perfectly with Great Wolf Lodge, the ultimate spot to enjoy a world of fun all under one roof.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.