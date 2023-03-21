Pretzelmaker Opens Drive-Thru in Mason City, Iowa

Pretzelmaker, home of the Original Pretzel Bites, has officially rolled into its first drive-thru location in Mason City, IA with its Fresh Twist brand in partnership with franchisee, Mark Frandle. Along with a drive-thru, guests can also visit the pick-up window for craveable menu items all day long, including fresh-baked Pretzel Bites, breakfast sandwiches on pretzel rolls, Pretzel Flatbread Pizzas, and specialty coffee beverages.

Pretzelmaker launched the Fresh Twist brand back in 2018 to fulfill a growing demand for breakfast and late-night options. The portability of the menu items pairs well with drive-thru models in addition to travel centers, universities, and airports.

“We are thrilled to debut Pretzelmaker’s first drive-thru location to date in Mason City with our franchisee, Mark Frandle, who had the vision to bring this to life in his local community,” says Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Our Fresh Twist model was designed to cater to smaller footprints and on-the-go customers, so we see this opening as a perfect jump-start to fuel additional drive-thru growth in the years to come.”

The Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker Mason City is located at 1620 S. Federal Avenue, Suite 410, Mason City, IA 5040 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.