Pretzelmaker, the creator of Pretzel Bites owned by FAT Brands Inc., has announced a new opening in Ardmore, OK. Situated in a Valero convenience store, the location features made-from-scratch Pretzel Bites and fresh-squeezed Lemonade, available both regular and frozen, to satisfy locals’ snack and drink cravings.

“Pretzelmaker’s flexible store format continues to fuel our non-traditional growth,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Our new Ardmore location opens the door to future expansion in convenience stores. While this location is a traditional unit with a full menu, it will provide us with great insight to further grow the brand through this channel, which we see great potential with as a result of our convenient, on-the-go offerings.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from, and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Ardmore Pretzelmaker is located at 1203 G St NW, Ardmore, OK 73401 and is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.