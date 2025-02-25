Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites owned by FAT Brands Inc., has announced its newest location in Grand Island, NE, marking the brand’s third store in the Cornhusker State. The new location, positioned in the heart of Grand Island’s bustling city, is now open for locals to enjoy Pretzelmaker’s freshly baked Pretzel Bites, all-natural lemonade and other craveworthy menu offerings.

“We are thrilled to continue Pretzelmaker’s growth in the state of Nebraska, with our third location to date,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Through our latest store opening, we look forward to becoming a part of the Grand Island community, bringing our fresh-baked and hand-rolled snacks to even more brand fans in the area.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from, and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Grand Island Pretzelmaker is located at 1229 Allen Drive, Suite A, Grand Island, NE 68803 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.