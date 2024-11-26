Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites owned by FAT Brands Inc., has opened its latest location in Clear Lake, IA. The new location, situated in a bustling vacation town, is sure to make the perfect stop for fresh-baked Pretzel Bites paired with ice-cold, refreshing lemonade.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Iowa, especially with a dedicated franchisee like Mark Frandle, who will now operate 11 locations with this latest opening,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Our brand brings so much to joy to our guests, and it is even more meaningful that we can deliver our fresh-baked snacks to new fans with an experienced, committed operator like Mark.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from, and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Clear Lake Pretzelmaker is located at 18 N 3rd Street, Suite 100, Clear Lake, IA 50401 and is open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.