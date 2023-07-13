Pretzelmaker Opens Second Drive-Thru in Cedar Rapids

Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites, has officially opened its second drive-thru location in Cedar Rapids, IA. The opening follows the brand’s debut of the first drive-thru store model earlier this year in Mason City, IA. Boasting convenience and great-tasting, portable menu items, the model has already proven to be successful from the start.

“Expanding our drive-thru model continues to be a key growth objective for the brand,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Our guests were extremely receptive to the model in Mason City, IA so we expect a similar response in Cedar Rapids. Convenience continues to be a key driver for our fans, so we are pleased to be able to serve them our fresh, made-from-scratch Pretzel Bites and all-natural lemonade on the go!”

The new Pretzelmaker Cedar Rapids drive-thru is located at 1115 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.