Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc. and innovator of Pretzel Bites, is taking a bite of out of autumn and offering a freshly baked happy hour deal for its customers. Starting September 23 and running through September 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day in-store, the beloved chain will offer a Buy One, Get One Free Regular Pretzel Bites.

Loyal fans know it’s impossible to not fall in love with Pretzelmaker’s signature Pretzel Bites, which come in sweet and savory flavors and are served with a wide range of dipping sauces – perfect for sharing and pairing with the brand’s fresh, all-natural lemonade.