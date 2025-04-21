Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc. and innovator of Pretzel Bites, is celebrating National Pretzel Day this year by bringing back a fan-favorite deal, fresh out of the oven. On April 26, fans can enjoy a FREE order of Small Original Pretzel Bites, Salted or Unsalted, in-store at participating locations nationwide.

For even more twists this year, Pretzelmaker is also throwing a “National Pretzel Day After Party” – guests who sign up for Pretzelmaker’s Rewards App by 11:59 p.m. April 26 will receive $5 off orders of $20 more starting April 27. This offer is valid for 14 days and can be redeemed in-store or online.

“We’re excited to help our loyal fans save some dough this year with the return of our free Original Pretzel Bites for National Pretzel Day,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. “From our baked-to-perfection, hand-rolled snacks to our all-natural lemonade, we pride ourselves on our ability to spread joy to all of our customers, one bite at a time!”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.