Pretzelmaker Unleashes Cheesy Pizza Pretzel Bites

Pretzelmaker announced a brand-new Pretzel Bite innovation – Cheesy Pizza Pretzel Bites. To complement the cheesy, saucy creation, Pretzelmaker is also squeezing out a new handcrafted lemonade, Blue Cotton Candy Lemonade. The new menu items are available for a limited-time starting July 3 through Sept. 24.

Pretzelmaker’s new Cheesy Pizza Pretzel Bites start with the chain’s hand-rolled soft Pretzel Bites, tossed in savory cheesy pizza seasoning. To complete the delectable snack, fans can dunk their bites in a side of classic Pizza Sauce. If you’re craving a beverage, Blue Cotton Candy Lemonade is the perfect way to splash into summer. Like a sip of sunshine, the carnival-inspired beverage is a balance of sweet and tart, perfect for a hot day.

“When it comes to innovation at Pretzelmaker, we are always looking to unveil new offerings that resonate with our customers,” says Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing at Pretzelmaker. “We landed on the Cheesy Pizza Pretzel Bites and Blue Cotton Candy Lemonade as both are inventive yet have classic roots. From savory to sweet, we have our guests covered for summertime.”

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker has been rolling out fresh-baked, handcrafted pretzel products and fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade around the globe. Known for inventing Pretzel Bites, the chain is committed to the freshest products and ingredients.