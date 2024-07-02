Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites and owned by FAT Brands Inc., announced its latest ridiculously flavorful Pretzel Bite creation – Cheetos Pretzel Bites.

Made with a tantalizing dusting of Cheetos’ fan-favorite Cheetle – the new Pretzelmaker Cheetos Pretzel Bites, fresh-baked and hand-rolled daily, pair perfectly with the chain’s fresh-squeezed, all-natural Strawberry Lemonade. The new product will be available for a limited time only – now through Sept. 29, and is the latest example of Pretzelmaker’s commitment to menu innovation with the intent of bringing their customers the freshest flavors, time after time.

“Similar to our partners at Cheetos, we are always striving for innovative ways to give our hungry fans a new flavor experience,” says Katie Thoms Senior Director of Marketing at Pretzelmaker. “Like Pretzel Bites, Cheetos are the ultimate snack, so it was only natural for us to align with another beloved brand to create a new, fun menu item, Cheetos Pretzel Bites, that ridiculously embodies our mantra of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.