Primed to Grow, Next Level Burger Raises $20 Million

Next Level Burger announced it has successfully raised a $20 million funding round. Lead investors include a strategic organic and natural foods partner, private high-net-worth, mission driven shareholders, as well as early stage vegan investor power couple Alex Payne, formerly of Twitter and Simple Bank, and Nicole Brodeur as minority stakeholders.

The capital infusion helps support Next Level Burger’s execution of its national expansion plans, which consists of quadrupling its current store count nationwide by the end of 2025, and accelerate the brand’s long-term goal of opening 1,000 units.

“Since our founding in 2014, our company mission has been focused on a triple bottom line philosophy of doing good, having fun and making money,” says Matthew de Gruyter, CEO and Co-founder of Next Level Burger. “Now more than ever, the fight against climate change and for sustainability drives us and our awesome team of mission-oriented stakeholders. At NLB we believe the future is bright, but it’s up to all of us to make sure of it.”

Next Level Burger currently operates locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, Texas and New York. NLB is proud to partner with Whole Foods Market, the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer, with six locations inside select Whole Foods. Next Level Burger mostly recently opened a stand-alone flagship restaurant in the Denver, CO market with additional location announcements coming soon.