PrimoHoagies, voted “Best Sandwich Shop in America” by USA Today two consecutive years in a row, is welcoming new ownership at its Rockaway and Wayne locations. James Mentor, an established restaurant operator with nearly two decades of experience in the food and beverage industries, assumed leadership of the North Jersey hoagie shops earlier this year.

Celebrations will be held at the PrimoHoagies in Rockaway on May 15 and at PrimoHoagies in Wayne on May 22, where Mentor will continue to serve the same high-quality, freshly made Italian specialty subs that North Jersey residents have come to know by the brand’s tagline: “It’s not just a hoagie, it’s a Primo.”

“Throughout my career, I’d heard nothing but great things about PrimoHoagies,” said Mentor. “After successfully running operations across several brands and locations, I decided to make the leap into business ownership myself. That’s when my business consultant brought PrimoHoagies to my attention. The phenomenal quality of the food and the growing demand for regional brands made the opportunity a no-brainer.”

Mentor’s roots in the restaurant industry run deep. At 16, he started his career as a cashier at Sbarro, where he went on to rise through the ranks until he became a supervising manager. From there, Mentor honed his operations and leadership skills as a general manager for several quick-service concepts like Nathan’s Famous, Chili’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cinnabon and Dunkin’, and even went on to become a district manager for an international French brand. His passion for exceptional products, combined with his knowledge of the industry, motivated him to take the next step with one of the fastest-growing sandwich brands on the East Coast.

PrimoHoagies is renowned for its commitment to quality and authenticity. Each hoagie features freshly sliced meats and cheeses from New Jersey-based Thumann’s Deli and award-winning bread baked in-house daily and crafted from Philly-sourced ingredients.

The Italian specialty sandwich brand’s franchisees benefit from extensive support provided by a corporate team with decades of experience. This includes hands-on training at the South Jersey headquarters, on-site assistance during store openings, and ongoing support to ensure operational success. The robust training program covers marketing, operations, and vendor relationships, a proprietary dashboard for financial reporting and customer feedback, regular visits from business consultants, and an impressive average unit volume (AUV) of approximately $960,000.*

“I’m confident that James is the right person to continue building on the tradition of excellence that we’ve established at our shops in Rockaway and Wayne,” shared Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, CEO, and President of PrimoHoagies. “This brand was built with passionate entrepreneurs who want to enrich their communities with exceptional sandwiches crafted with the finest ingredients, and we’re thrilled to welcome James into our franchise family.”

PrimoHoagies is seeking franchisees like Mentor across the country with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for delivering a top-quality sandwich experience. Franchise investments range from $365,499 to $763,400, making it a strong competitor in the fast-casual sector.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.primohoagies.com

*According to the 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document. Your results may vary.