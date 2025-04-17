For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann’s meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand opening of its newest location in Newtown Square, PA is set for Tuesday, April 8th, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 4833 West Chester Pike in the Edgemont Shopping Center and is owned by Jason Shervin. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

To celebrate Newtown Square’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on April 8th, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $7.

“Jason has a passion for food, and so do I,” said Ross, store manager. “What better way to channel that passion than by owning and growing an iconic brand like PrimoHoagies? I am excited to be on this journey with him as we work together to bring Primo’s signature hoagies to new customers and further expand our community.”

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 1200-square-foot store is expected to employ about 8-10 employees, with dine-in, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards.