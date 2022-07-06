PrimoHoagies CEO Nicholas Panier Jr. Named to 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 List

PrimoHoagies Franchising is celebrating the Titan CEO announcement that the brand’s CEO Nicholas Papanier, Jr. has been named to the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 list.

The Titan 100 program, sponsored by Wipfli LLP, recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues.

“I’m honored to be included with such an esteemed group of executives in the Philadelphia area,” says Papanier, Jr. “PrimoHoagies is a brand rooted in the traditions of this region, and I couldn’t be more grateful to work with such an amazing team. It’s because of their work, along with the energy of franchisees throughout the U.S., that we can bring this authentic, gourmet Philadelphia product to the rest of the country.”

Papanier, Jr. officially joined the family business at the first PrimoHoagies franchise location in 2000. He advanced through the company, first as COO and now as CEO, leading PrimoHoagies through the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving a strong business model into an exciting franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs across the United States.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Papanier, Jr. will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 8th, 2022 at The Drexelbrook located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.