PrimoHoagies, voted the “Best Sandwich Shop in America” by USA Today two consecutive years in a row, is proving that the hoagie reigns supreme. The undisputed champion and family-owned brand is rolling into an exhilarating chapter of growth, building on its 30-year legacy with plans to scale its authentic flavors across the nation through new locations and multi-unit development agreements.

With more than 120 locations operating in 12 states, PrimoHoagies recently marked two milestone franchising wins: the opening of its first Massachusetts shop and a signed three-unit agreement in Delaware. The brand aims to sell 40 units by 2026 and surpass 300 locations within five years, satisfying the demand for high-quality specialty sandwiches in key markets such as Northern New Jersey, North and South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee and Delaware. The brand’s growth strategy also includes non-traditional franchise opportunities in arenas, stadiums, airports and convenience stores, expanding its reach to new customer segments.

“Family and tradition are the foundation of everything we do. It’s motivating to see how our hoagies resonate with people far beyond our Philly roots,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President, & CEO of PrimoHoagies. “Our goal is to bring PrimoHoagies to new markets across the country, sharing the passion and tradition that make our brand so unique. With our proven business model, franchisee support, and exceptional AUVs, we are proud to offer a compelling opportunity for franchise candidates looking to be part of our continued growth. As we expand nationally, we remain committed to delivering an unwavering product and experience that sets us apart.”

Innovation and technology will also play a key role in PrimoHoagies’ growth. Recent upgrades to the PrimoHoagies app and online ordering system enhance customer convenience while giving franchisees powerful tools for local marketing and engagement. Additionally, the PrimoPerks rewards program drives customer loyalty with exclusive offers and incentives.

PrimoHoagies is synonymous with quality, authenticity, and consistency in the sandwich category. Each hoagie is crafted with care, featuring freshly sliced meats and cheeses from the New Jersey-based Thumann’s Deli and bread baked in-house every few hours for ultimate freshness. And it’s not just any bread—it’s specially crafted to complement the Philly-sourced ingredients that make every bite unmistakably delicious. It’s no wonder the brand lives up to its slogan: “It’s not just a hoagie, it’s a Primo.”

The Italian specialty sandwich brand’s franchisees benefit from extensive support provided by a corporate team with decades of experience. This includes hands-on training at the South Jersey headquarters, on-site assistance during store openings, and ongoing support to ensure operational success. The robust training program covers marketing, operations, and vendor relationships, a proprietary dashboard for financial reporting and customer feedback, regular visits from business consultants, and an impressive average unit volume (AUV) of approximately $960,000.*

“Our 30 years of success have proven that the PrimoHoagies business model is both trusted and effective,” continued Papanier Jr. “The level of support and resources the corporate team provides, from our streamlined operations to our focus on quality and authenticity, has built a foundation that franchisees can feel confident in.”

PrimoHoagies is seeking franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for delivering a top-quality sandwich experience. Franchise investments range from $365,499 to $763,400, making it a strong competitor in the fast-casual sector.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.primohoagies.com

*According to the 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document. Your results may vary.