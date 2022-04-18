PrimoHoagies to Offer Special Discount on National Hoagie Day

Keep the lunchbox at home on May 5! PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on freshly baked rolls, will be offering its most popular Primo size hoagies at a special price of $6.99 to celebrate National Hoagie Day. Customers can select from Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese varieties for their specially-priced Primo size hoagie.

“There’s no better way to celebrate National Hoagie Day than by having the very best hoagie in the country at your local PrimoHoagies,” says PrimoHoagies Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Papanier, Jr. “We’re thrilled to be bringing the unique PrimoHoagies flavor and quality to a growing number of new locations, including as far west as Denver, and want to thank our loyal fans with this special promotion.”