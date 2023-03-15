PrimoHoagies to Open 100th Location

On the heels of six openings in the first two months of this year, including the first two in the state of Texas, PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked seeded rolls, opens the doors to its 100th location on March 21 in Sewell, NJ.

Live music by the Ferko String Band will kick off the celebration in Sewell starting at 9:30am, followed by an official ribbon-cutting and bread-breaking ceremony at 9:45am. The first 100 customers in line will each receive a free Primo Size Hoagie and the very lucky 100th customer will win free hoagies for a year! The party continues with a DJ, limited-edition 100th location branded gear, and $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies available throughout the day.

Next stop, at noon that same day, PrimoHoagies will thank the local community for their ongoing support with an outdoor celebration at its headquarters in Westville, NJ (610 Ryan Ave.) – with an 100-foot hoagie as the main attraction! Everyone is welcome for a true Primo Party with free hoagies and cake, plus a DJ, gift cards, special merchandise, and other fun surprises to show the brand’s appreciation for its loyal hometown customers. Community heroes from the local fire and police stations and hospitals are invited to stop by for lunch compliments of PrimoHoagies – to honor and thank them for their service. In addition, the company will deliver 100 free hoagies to community organizations in other counties with company locations.

This milestone coincides with the announcement of the company’s entrance into the state of Michigan, with a newly signed eight-store deal. With these additions, PrimoHoagies has 85 stores currently under development and 125 total scheduled to be open by the end of 2023. Following its strongest first quarter in its sales history, the company is on pace to achieve an unprecedented $100 million in sales for 2023, more than double the sales when Nicholas Papanier Jr., was named owner, president, and CEO in October 2019.

“As we celebrate the opening of our 100th location, I am extremely proud of the success we have achieved thus far. This is a major milestone in the franchise industry, and it demonstrates the strength and appeal of the PrimoHoagies brand,” says Papanier Jr. “We have a tremendous opportunity to continue our expansive growth and we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and the best customer service in the industry. I look forward to the next phase of our journey and the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

PrimoHoagies has broken records in recent years with its sales and growth accomplishments, including:

Most successful year of sales in 2020 followed by a 21% year-over-year increase in gross sales in 2021 and another 18% year-over-year increase in gross sales in 2022.

AUV of PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc.’s top 25% of stores increased from $1.09M in 2020 to $1.40M in 2022. Across all locations, AUV was $957,302 in 2022.

47 franchise locations sold in 2021, 48 in 2022, and 15 expected to be sold in the first quarter of 2023.

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, desserts, and more.