PrimoHoagies to Open First Stores in Denver

Hoagie-lovers rejoice: PrimoHoagies will be available west of the Mississippi for the first time ever, with five new franchise locations in Denver. The casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on freshly baked rolls announced today that it has signed 18 new franchise agreements to open locations across four states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. This momentum is a result of the company having its most successful year in 2020, and an increase in sales in 2021 of 21% year to date.

Established in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies has proved an appealing and rewarding opportunity for franchisees. Though the fan-favorite brand has generated tremendous growth since it began to franchise in 1999, 2021 has brought unprecedented development, with a total of 54 new stores announced so far this year. This latest expansion brings PrimoHoagies to the Western U.S., adding to the company’s footprint of successful franchises currently operating in seven other states (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina).

“PrimoHoagies is headed across the country!” says PrimoHoagies Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Papanier Jr. “They say that ‘tough times reveal your true character’ and that’s certainly been true for PrimoHoagies and our dedicated franchisees throughout the pandemic. By doubling down on our aggressive growth plan, we’ve been able to thrive through hard circumstances. With a 21% increase in sales and our first-ever Western stores opening, our hard work is paying off. This Colorado debut is just the beginning of a nationwide strategy to bring our signature hoagies to as many future fans as possible.”

For achieving this exponential growth, Papanier Jr. credits the collaborations PrimoHoagies created with top quality providers of fresh meats, cheeses, and rolls that have earned extreme customer loyalty; the daily commitment of franchisees to excellence in customer service; and the seasoned support team in place to position each location for success.

New locations are as follows, with one store currently planned in each unless otherwise noted:

Denver, CO (five stores)

Gainesville, FL

Tampa, FL

The Villages, FL

Hackettstown, NJ

Warrington, PA

Harrisburg, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Poconos, PA

St. Clair, PA

State College, PA

Stroudsburg, PA (two stores)

Wilkes-Barre, PA

With most of these openings slated for 2022, PrimoHoagies will soon surpass the significant milestone of 100 franchise locations.

“As we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, we can’t wait to introduce new areas of the country to PrimoHoagies,” says Papanier Jr. “With deep expansion in the Mid-West and Mountain States beginning in Colorado, we hope to further our reach and grow our fan base with eventual locations across the country.”

PrimoHoagies makes instant loyal customers through its dedication to fresh, quality ingredients that come together in recipes passed down through generations which create iconic hoagies, including the most popular Italian variety. Ideal for a made-to-order lunch or dinner option, the menu features a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, and more. Catering is also available for special events, holidays, gamedays, and corporate luncheons.