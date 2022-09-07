PrimoHoagies Ramps Up Franchise Expansion

PrimoHoagies, known for their old-fashioned style Italian specialty sandwiches, has continued their amazing growth by awarding 28 stores in nine states. This fast-growing gourmet sandwich franchise's newest locations include five stores in the New Orleans area and North Carolina and another 11 in Florida. Other locals in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Jersey will also get their hands on delicious sandwiches from PrimoHoagies.

The New Jersey-based sandwich franchise has 140 stores set to open by 2023 and 60 more locations in the works. They have grown more than 20% year over year for the past three years. This accomplishment puts PrimoHoagies in the top tier of U.S. franchises, as only 16% of all U.S. franchises have more than 100 units. In addition, this growth puts the franchise on a path to open 300 to 350 new locations across the country over the next five years.

"These milestones are evidence of the hard work everyone is putting in to grow this company's reach," says PrimoHoagies owner, president, and CEO Nicholas Papanier Jr. "From the quality of customer service provided by our crew members to the behind-the-scenes work put in by our franchise owners, this progress is because of the strength of the entire PrimoHoagies team."

PrimoHoagies' westward expansion is part of their strategy to grow nationwide. While many in the food industry suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, PrimoHoagies increased sales by 22% and expects to earn $80 million in sales revenue this year. The growth is a testament to customer loyalty cultivated by PrimoHoagies' commitment to excellent customer service and quality ingredients like Thumann's meats and cheeses and their award-winning seeded bread.

“It was my goal to focus on the infrastructure of this brand when I took over as CEO a few years ago,” says Papanier, Jr. “I have doubled down on investing into the company with our franchisees and vendor partnerships and it has set us up for rapid nationwide growth.”

Besides the company's commitment to its fan-favorite gourmet hoagies, the sandwich chain is also dedicated to bettering the communities they serve. PrimoHoagies hopes to widen its community impact through its charitable organization, PrimoCares. The company plans to grow the reach of PrimoCares at their newest locations to help the local communities that are welcoming them to their areas.

"What a time to be a part of the PrimoHoagies family," says Jason Steele, Chief Development Officer. "I take great honor in being part of the growth we are having here. The future is bright, very bright."