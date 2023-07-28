PrimoHoagies Receives Honor as Best Sandwich Shop by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

PrimoHoagies, the beloved sandwich chain that has been rapidly expanding its presence across the nation, announced it secured the top spot for Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, a celebration of the finest establishments across various sectors. PrimoHoagies securing the top spot in such a competitive category speaks volumes about the quality, taste and dedication the brand consistently delivers to its customers.

The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are widely regarded as one of the country's most reputable and influential culinary awards. Nominees are carefully chosen by a panel of relevant experts, including editors from USA Today and editors from 10Best.com. Upon nomination, voting was opened to the public, during which anyone could vote once daily for their favorite brands in each category.

To recognize and thank its loyal customers for helping PrimoHoagies secure the coveted title of best sandwich or sub shop, PrimoHoagies will be hosting a customer appreciation day at participating locations, offering primo-sized hoagies for just $6.99 for a limited time. More celebration details to come from the brand via social media, @primohoagies, across all platforms.

Since its inception, PrimoHoagies has been dedicated to crafting exceptional sandwiches on its award-winning seeded bread, with Thumann's meats and cheese piled high and prepared with a passion for delivering an unforgettable eating experience. The brand's commitment to excellence has resulted in a loyal customer base, and this recognition from the esteemed USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire PrimoHoagies team.

"Being Voted #1 sandwich in the nation is a humbling honor but is a true reflection of the dedication of our team members, franchisees and suppliers, who work tirelessly to bring the PrimoHoagies experience to communities across the nation," says Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner & CEO of PrimoHoagies. "Our customers inspire us to innovate and push the boundaries of our customer experience. We are committed to upholding this award's high standards and will continue to exceed customer expectations with our unique flavors and unwavering passion.”

With humble beginnings as a family-owned business offering mouthwatering hoagies using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, PrimoHoagies has come a long way, with 100 locations open to-date. More growth is on the horizon, with more than 70 locations in development across 10 states, setting the stage for PrimoHoagies to continue capturing the hearts and taste buds of sandwich enthusiasts from coast to coast. As the brand expands, it remains steadfast in providing an exceptional sandwich experience that showcases the finest ingredients and culinary artistry.

Capitalizing on its momentum as the undisputed champion for the most beloved sandwich shop around, PrimoHoagies is actively seeking to continue its growth through franchising across markets in the eastern, midwestern and southern United States, with franchise opportunities available in over 25 states.