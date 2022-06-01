Project Pollo Relaunches Burger Menu with Beyond Meat

Project Pollo, America’s first plant-based Chikn fast-casual chain, is relaunching its burger menu with Beyond Meat’s latest iteration of Beyond Meat to offer the best-tasting, highest-quality plant-based burger experience across all store locations.

To celebrate the new partnership, Project Pollo will be offering a “buy one, get one” (BOGO) burger deal on all its Beyond Meat burger options at all its locations across Texas. Customers who purchase any Beyond Meat burger option will receive another burger free of charge at all store locations from May 30 through June 3, 2022. No limitations on purchase, available while supplies last.

Starting now, customers can order the Backyard Burger, Patty Melt, or Mushroom Swiss Burger which features delicious, nutritious, and sustainable Beyond Burger patties. All Beyond Meat® products are made from simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs and are designed to deliver the same juicy, meaty taste and texture as animal-based meat while providing a better outcome for people and the planet. In addition to the irresistible taste, the Beyond Burger delivers strong nutritional benefits like 35% less total fat, 35% less saturated fat, and fewer calories than traditional 80/20 ground beef.

“It's important that we work alongside companies that share our mission, offering affordable access to plant-based foods for everyone,” says Founder and CEO of Project Pollo Lucas Bradbury.

“We’re excited to be working with Project Pollo on this upgrade of their menu with the Beyond Burger to offer options with high-quality ingredients that don’t compromise on taste, health or sustainability,” says Dawn Lockwood, Vice President, Foodservice, Beyond Meat. “Our two brands share a vision of making the best plant-based options more widely accessible and we look forward to enabling Project Pollo fans to give the new burgers a try.”