projekt202 Announces Webinar on Importance of Accessibility

projekt202, a leading provider of experience and accessibility solutions, is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar titled "Breaking Down Accessibility Barriers: Is Your Company at Risk?" The webinar will take place on April 5 at Noon Eastern Time and will be hosted by Maggie O’Connor, Senior Experience Designer, Catherine Shively, Development Accessibility Lead, and Chris Morris, Principal Architect, iOS Developer & Instructor.

The webinar will focus on the importance of accessibility in creating inclusive and welcoming digital spaces for individuals with disabilities. During the webinar, participants will learn what accessibility is, how it can improve digital spaces, and the various accessibility innovations available. The webinar will also cover the statistics around accessibility and the legal and financial risks that companies may face if they fail to prioritize accessibility.

"Creating accessible spaces is not only the right thing to do, it's also necessary for businesses to avoid potential legal and financial risks," says Maggie O’Connor, "We're excited to share our knowledge and expertise on this important topic to help companies create more inclusive digital spaces and avoid potential pitfalls."

Attendees will leave with a better understanding of the importance of accessibility and how they can ensure their company is doing its part to create a more inclusive world.

Please register for the webinar at the link here. Space is limited, so interested participants are encouraged to register early.

