Proper Food to Open Airport Location in San Francisco

Proper Food offers a fresh take on takeaway featuring flavorful, wholesome grab-and-go fare. Each dish is handcrafted fresh each day, featuring a menu of made-from-scratch sandwiches, salads, soups, and chef’s specials created from seasonal, sustainably sourced, all-natural ingredients. With nine stores located centrally in San Francisco’s Financial District and four stores in New York City, Proper Food will officially open its tenth West Coast outpost in San Francisco International Airport’s Terminal 1 on July 11, 2022. To coincide with the opening of the first airport location, Proper Food will be holding a giveaway for a roundtrip flight from SFO to NYC.

Created by Co-CEOs Howard and Dana Bloom in partnership with Executive Chef and Head of Operations Juan Muñoz, Proper Food opened its first store in San Francisco’s FiDi district in 2014 with the mission of serving quality meals quickly to busy professionals. Proper Food has been named “Best Grab-and-Go, Places to Eat in SF” by San Francisco magazine and one of the “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” by San Francisco Business Times.

Howard says, “We believe people should not have to choose between eating well and eating fast. Our mission is to change the way people eat on the go.” Adds Dana, “Our core values guide us, which include taking great care in everything we do, from consciously sourcing ingredients to providing healthy and flavorful food to giving back to our community. This is why we donate unsold meals to local food banks every night.”

About the Proper Food Team

Inspired by his father who was always passionate about cooking with fresh, seasonal ingredients, Howard Bloom founded Proper Food with Co-CEO Dana Bloom in 2014 to serve simple, delicious, and convenient grab-and-go food. Howard and Dana are San Francisco residents who met while attending Stanford University and share a passion for replacing typical fast food with fresh, wholesome, high-quality meals.

To bring their vision to life, the Blooms partnered with Chef Juan Muñoz who oversees all menu development and culinary operations. Muñoz’s background prior to Proper Food included working as a Chef at a two Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco. He utilizes his diverse culinary experience to source local purveyors with seasonal, sustainably-sourced ingredients and highlights those flavors to create bold dishes now accessible to those on the go.

About the Proper Food Philosophy and Menus

Proper Food partners with growers, ranchers, and suppliers that share the mutual belief that food with integrity begins from the ground up and provides exceptional ingredients for their grab-n-go meals. All proteins and eggs are all-natural, antibiotic, and hormone-free; all fish is sustainably sourced; the produce is fresh and local; the dairy ingredients are hormone and antibiotic-free; and coffee and teas are only direct trade or fair-trade. In addition, all soups, dressings, sauces, aioli, jams, peanut butter, and hummus are housemade from scratch.

The Breakfast selections include Housemade Overnight Gluten-Free Oats with almond milk, almonds, raisins, and cinnamon; Croissant Sandwich with bacon, free-range sunny side up egg white cheddar, and fresh butter croissant (GF); Breakfast Sandwich: free-range eggs, turkey sausage, marinated tomatoes, white cheddar, basil aioli, English muffin (GF, also available with Turkey Sausage); Chiquito Breakfast Burrito: free-range scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatillo salsa, black bean hummus, whole wheat tortilla (also available with Steak). Prices range from $6 to $10.

Salad options feature Tabouli Quinoa Salad: quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, seared halloumi cheese, marinated pine nuts and sesame seeds, organic spinach, mint, herb & lemon vinaigrette (also available with Sumac-marinated Chicken); Chinese Chicken Salad: free-range chicken, Marcona almonds, sesame seeds, carrots, wontons, navel oranges, cilantro, red cabbage, romaine, sesame & green onion dressing; and Green Tea Soba Noodle Salad with Miso Tofu: miso-marinated organic tofu, red cabbage, grated carrots, spicy-marinated peanuts, sweet Thai chili sauce, mint, cilantro, peanut sauce (also available with Sesame Chicken); Prices range from $12 to $16.

The Sandwiches, Wraps & Soup offerings include a Vegan Wrap: citrus-marinated tofu, roasted sweet potatoes, hummus, roasted tomatoes, marinated kale, spicy lemon vinaigrette, organic wheat tortilla; Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap: buffalo cauliflower, romaine & iceberg lettuce, yellow cheddar cheese, roasted corn aioli on spinach tortilla (also available with Buffalo Chicken); Pesto Chicken & Salami Sandwich: grilled free-range chicken breast, spicy salami, basil pesto, roasted tomato aioli, provolone, sourdough bread; and Roasted Tomato Soup. Prices range from $9 to $12.

Standout Hot Plates include Coconut Curry Tofu: seared organic tofu, roasted broccoli, saffron rice, almonds, cranberries, parsley, coconut-yellow curry (also available with Grilled Chicken); Sweet Potato Enchiladas: sweet potato, guajillo salsa, roasted poblano peppers, corn tortilla, Oaxaca and manchego cheese, onions, cilantro, crème fraîche (also available with Roasted Chicken); and Salmon Teriyaki: fresh glazed salmon, brown rice, broccoli, nori, sesame, green onion, teriyaki sauce. Prices vary from $11 to $16.

The Sides & Dessert menu offers a Proper Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate and sea salt; Proper Energy Bar: goji berry, rolled oats, flax seed, coconut peanut butter, dark chocolate, dried cherries, and sea salt. The Drink selections include bottled beer, wine & a mix of craft sodas and sparkling water. Prices vary from $3 to $6. With handcrafted dishes from sustainably sourced ingredients, the Proper Food menu reaches far beyond what customers would expect to find in a grab-and-go format.

New Summer Dishes

Proper Food is pleased to introduce a new summer menu to all locations, including SFO. Dishes include Summer Salad: fresh peaches and figs, goat cheese, caramelized shallots, candied pecans, mint, tarragon, herb dressing; Chicken, Pesto & Hummus Wrap: grilled chicken, homemade hummus, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, spicy parmesan & garlic sauce, chopped romaine on a whole wheat wrap: Tuscan Eggplant Sandwich: roasted marinated eggplant, pecorino crème, artichoke spread, fresh basil on focaccia; Tofu Asada Burrito: marinated organic tofu asada, white cheddar, saffron-infused basmati rice, black beans, crème fraîche, salsa puya, avocado, flour tortilla (V); and Coconut Curry Chicken Soup (GF).

Catering

Proper Food offers catered breakfast, lunch, and dinner for groups ranging from small team meetings to company-wide town halls for San Francisco.